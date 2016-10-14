Beer Kitchen – Hard Cider Doughnuts!

Hard Cider Donuts

Mmm … donuts!

Who doesn’t love a doughnut every now and then! These little gems use a reduction of hard cider to enhance their flavor. Easier to make than you may have thought, Hard Cider donuts will hit the spot for breakfast or dessert.

Before You Begin

In a pan on the stove, bring one 12 oz. bottle of hard cider to a boil. Lower heat to medium/medium low and continue simmering until it is reduced down to ½ cup.

Ingredients

1 cup granulated sugar

5 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

2 large eggs

3-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1-1/4 teaspoons kosher salt

2 teaspoons baking powder

1-1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg, preferably freshly grated

1/8 teaspoon cloves

2/3 cup low-fat buttermilk

1/2 cup reduced hard cider

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Canola oil for frying

Method

1. In a bowl combine flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves. Set aside.

2. In the bowl of standing mixer beat the butter and sugar until pale and fluffy. Add eggs and beat until just combined. Next, add the reduced hard cider, buttermilk and vanilla, mixing well to incorporate. Carefully add the flour mixture, beating until just combine, do not over beat.

3. Dump the dough out onto a sheet of plastic wrap and gently pat into a rectangle about 1 inch thick. Wrap tightly and chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes or overnight. If you chill the dough overnight, take it out and give it 10 or 15 minutes to soften a bit.

4. Lightly flour a work surface and roll the dough to a 3/4 inch thickness. With a well floured doughnut or biscuit cutter cut out as many doughnuts and holes as possible, laying them on a flour dusted baking sheet. Re-roll and cut the scraps, chilling if the dough becomes too sticky.

5. Using a candy thermometer to monitor heat, bring a large pot filled with 2-1/2 to 3 inches of oil to 350°. Drop in only a few doughnuts at a time, don’t over crowd, and fry for about 2 minutes per side, adjusting time and temperature if needed. Transfer to a cooling rack. Lightly toss in cinnamon sugar as soon as they’re cool enough to handle.

Cinnamon Sugar

1-1/2 cups sugar

3 tablespoons ground cinnamon

• Thoroughly mix together in a bowl. When donuts are cool enough to handle lightly coat them in the cinnamon sugar.

Breakfast Is Served

Wake up to homemade donuts. With just a few simple steps the night before, you’ll be in the kitchen bright and early frying up fresh doughnuts.

