Beer Magazine Issue #19 – Digital Download

The world’s most amazing magazine that 4 out of 5 dentists never heard of is headed out to the masses! Beer Magazine covers more than just beer, it covers every aspect of the liquid. From our first terrible beer experience (warm Dad’s beer) to becoming enlightened to the passion and pride of craft brewing. We don’t leave out the aspects we out grew either. Beer games and stupid tips all are a part of the liquid we love. Bee

What’s inside this issue’s Nobel Prizing winning magazine?

* 15 beer reviews

* Make beer braised pork shoulder

* Make Spatzel you actually would love to eat

* Tour New Glarus in our Behind the Brew

* Learn about Barley Wines

* See how Neon works and why beer signs are so addictive

* Learn the 7 backyard/tailgate games that you can play with one hand (the other is for your beer)

* Beer Magazine’s Pale Ale Challenge. 9 Pales ales tested and one is our winner…who was it?

* Some humor

* Some hate

* 3 typo/grammatical errors that drive text book proof-readers insane.

Download this Issue of Beer Magazine directly to your tablet. PDF deliver means it works everywhere, and if you want to spend a fortune on printing…you can print it out!



$3.99 Instant Delivery