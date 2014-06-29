Beer Magazine Issue 33 – Instant Download Just $3.99!

The world is digital. Your beer isn’t. Beer Magazine is. Delivering you the most information, the most beer, the most everything packed into one small little file. Learn, laugh, get mad, put down Tinder for a minute and get more craft. It’s just $3.99…like happy hour forever.



INSTANT DOWNLOAD JUST $3.99!

Beer Magazine (J/A 2014)

Features

World Beer Cup – Not Soccer, but beers flopping for the win!

How To Get A Free Beer – The jig is up!

Karl Strauss Brewing – San Diego we love you.

Summer Beers – Some obvious and not so obvious choices.

Beer of the Month – Deschutes Mirror Mirror

Brew Crew – Why their model is awesome. 3 breweries in 1!

Home Brew- Some essentials.

Be Better At –Pinball!

Beer Definitions ¬¬– Be more learned.

17 Beer Reviews

Ask Beer – Questions you asked!

Here’s to you – You and your answers!

Anatomy – Irish Red

